Bayern win race to sign Davies

BERLIN: Having been called up to Canada’s senior squad the day he became a citizen, Bayern Munich’s latest signing, teenage wunderkind Alphonso Davies, even comes endorsed by Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ghana-born Davies has signed a deal until 2023 from Vancouver Whitecaps in the North American MLS league as Bayern saw off the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid. “He has signed,” Bayern director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic sounded relieved when the contract was finally inked on Wednesday.

However, Bayern fans must until 2019 at the earliest to see Davies play in the famous red shirt. The fleet-footed 17-year-old will only join Bayern’s senior squad in January after turning 18 in November and seeing out the season with Vancouver.

“He has great potential with his speed and technique,” Schweinsteiger, the ex-Germany captain and Bayern legend who now plays for Chicago Fire in the MLS, told German daily Bild. “If he works hard, especially on his defence, he can, of course, make it in Europe.”

According to reports, Bayern have paid around 14 million euros ($16.4m), which could grow to 18.8m euros if Davies fulfils his potential. He is regarded as the one of the brightest talents in the North American league. His first call up to the senior Canadian squad came on June 6, 2017 — the same day he officially became a citizen of Canada after taking an oath. Davies made his Canadian debut the following month, aged just 16, at the Gold Cup when he scored twice in a 4-2 trouncing of French Guiana. He ended up scoring three goals in four games, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award as the Canadians went out to Jamaica in the quarter-finals.

In his 20 games for Vancouver, Davies has scored three goals and set up six more in the MLS. “He is a young, talented player that many clubs in Europe wanted,” said Bayern’s new head coach Niko Kovac.“He is a player who will definitely have a great future, if he stays healthy and develops in the way both he and we expect him to.”