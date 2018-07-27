NZ players to benefit from revenue-sharing agreement

WELLINGTON: New Zealand cricketers will receive 26.5 per cent - an increase of 16 per cent - of the revenue generated by New Zealand Cricket in the next four years after the governing body and the players association struck a deal on Thursday.

The players, who have been centrally or domestically contracted, are likely to share NZD 65.3 million from 2018 to 2022 that New Zealand Cricket is expecting to generate.

The deal that’ll commence from August 1 also gives the players 30 per cent share of the revenue that’s generated above projection. Several other changes were also agreed upon between both parties. While the number of centrally contracted players will be reduced from 21 to 20, there will be an expanded New Zealand A programme in addition to contracts for emerging players. There will also be an investment of NZD 2.85 million into the cricketers’ retirement fund in the next four years. There will also be an increase in the number of Ford Trophy rounds, which will go up from eight to ten, but that comes at the cost of reduction in first-class games. The Plunkett Shield rounds will be reduced to eight from ten.

David White, the New Zealand chief, was understandably pleased after striking the deal. “I just want to congratulate everyone involved in the constructive manner in which the entire process was conducted,” he said.

“It was evident throughout that all parties shared a common interest in striking an agreement that was fair, progressive and good for the overall game in New Zealand. There has been strong and robust discussion throughout the process, as you’d expect with such a significant document - but the overall tone has been one of cooperation.”