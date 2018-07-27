Fri July 27, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 27, 2018

Plunkett to move to Surrey

LONDON: England fast-bowler Liam Plunkett will join Surrey from Yorkshire when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Plunkett, who started his career at Durham, joined the White Rose county in 2013 but relations between him and the club have soured of late following the 33 year-old’s last minute call-up to this year’s IPL. That took him out of county action, much to the displeasure of Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s Director of Cricket, who had planned for the fast bowler being available.

When Plunkett returned to domestic action, he was dropped for a Royal London One-Day Cup match against Northants, a decision he criticised. “I had one bad performance,” Plunkett said in June.

