Ex-Pak cricketers, officials, sportsmen greet Imran

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketers, cricket officials on Thursday welcomed former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain and now chairman PTI on gaining majority in Pakistan general elections.

Those who greeted Imran Khan and his party included manager of 1992 World Cup winning team Intikhab Alam, former PCB Chairman Dr Nasim Ashraf, owner of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi. Former Pakistan captain and manager of 1992 Pakistan World Cup winning team Intikhab Alam said:”Well done skipper. After winning World Cup you are now all set to lead the nation”.

Former PCB chairman Dr Nasim Ashraf in his congratulatory messafe said: “ We are proud of you. After leading Pakistan to World Cup triumph now your are all set to lead the country as Prime Minister”

The number one franchise in terms of the brand value of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi, along with our management, formally congratulatd former skipper Imran Khan and his party Tehreek-e-Insaf for their exceptional performance in the General Elections 2018.

Javed said that the people of Pakistan have used their democratic right for the betterment of their country and have put their faith in Imran Khan.

APP adds: Those who greeted Imran on PTI success also included former captains Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Shahid Khan Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Imran also received congratulatory messages from British boxer of Pakistan origin Amir Khan, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and Chairman Indian Premier League Rajeev Shukla.

Waseem Akram said Imran as a Pakistan cricket captain inspired the team to its historic World Cup victory and took Pakistan cricket to new heights.“I am confident that as the new Prime Minister of the country he will put Pakistan at the road of progress to set new bench marks,“ said the former Sultan of pace bowling on Thursday.

Shahid Afridi said PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan secured landmark victory in the general elections and his 22year struggle has finally paid off and people of Pakistan have a lot of expectations from him. Muhammad Hafeez termed Imran “a man of strong belief“ who fought a long battle against corruption.

Ian Bishop said: “My heartiest congratulation to the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran . proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May you lead with integrity and by example.”

British boxer of Pakistan origin Amir Khan on Thursday congratulated Chairman Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the general elections of the country.He said Imran has achieved this success in through over two decades long sheer hard work and commitment and a lot is expected from him to give Pakistan new identity.