Demare wins 18th stage

PAU, France: Frenchman Arnaud Demare flirted with the rule book on his way to holding off sprint rival Christophe Laporte and claim a well-deserved victory in the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.

Demare was set up in impressive fashion for a sprint finish by his Groupama team, who worked hard in the final kilometres to make sure Slovakian sprint king Peter Sagan’s chances were limited. But Demare veered from his line when he launched his final burst from inside 200 metres, prompting Laporte to gesture in protest as the Cofidis rider crossed the finish in second place. The Frenchman said he was also inspired by comments made by German rival Andre Greipel, who accused him of holding on to a car to make it through mountains.