Victorious cricket team return

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cricket team flew back to their homeland after Zimbabwe tour in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The members of the victorious national team landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The players who returned late last night included Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, and Faheem Ashraf, as well as head and bowling coaches Mickey Arthur and Azhar Mehmood, respectively.

Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe for ODI series sweep. Pakistan on Sunday clean-swept Zimbabwe by 131 runs when they won their fifth one-day international (ODI) match in Bulawayo, bring the series to 5-0. On another record-setting day for the visitors, Fakhar Zaman became the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 career runs in one-day international cricket as Pakistan amassed 364 for 4. Pakistan has emerged the victor in the friendly series against Australia and Zimbabwe.