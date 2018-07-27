Johnson banned for six months over doping

LONDON: Former South African rugby international Ashley Johnson said he was horrified to discover he had taken a banned substance, after receiving a six-month ban on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Wasps star — capped three times by the Springboks — had the ban backdated to February 7, making him eligible to play again from August 6 2018, as the independent panel deemed he had not acted with intent. Johnson, who can play at either hooker or in the back row and has been with Wasps since 2012, can resume training immediately.

“Johnson tested positive for the presence of a specified substance, hydrochlorothiazide (S5 Diuretics and Masking Agents), following an out-of-competition test at the Premiership club,” read the panel’s findings. “The South African’s urine sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) after being tested on 7 February 2018. “The 32-year-old claimed the AAF was the result of mistakenly consuming his wife’s dietary supplement - a fat burner called “The Secret” - which she purchased from South Africa.

“The product was tested by both the player and the RFU for hydrochlorothiazide, which was not listed in the product’s ingredients, and on both occasions it returned a positive result.