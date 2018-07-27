Imran joins Weah in rare club

LAHORE: Pakistan’s world cup-winning captain and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who is going to assume his Prime Minister’s office in a couple of days, will become only second person in sports history to head a government after George Weah of Liberia.

Imran Khan, after leading his country to a World Cup triumph in 1992, founded his political party in 1996. He contested an assembly seat in the 1997 Pakistani general election from two constituencies - Mianwali and Lahore but lost both.

In 2002 elections, Khan won National Assembly seat from Mianwali. The 65-year-old was elected to the parliament again in the 2013 elections when his party emerged as the second largest in Pakistan by popular vote. Interestingly, the figure of 25 holds a special importance in Imran’s overall career. He won World Cup title on 25th March 1992 and then formed his political party PTI on 25th April 1996. He also won 2018 general elections on 25th July.

Previously, George Weah, a top footballer from Liberia, was elected as the President of Liberia in January this year.Former international soccer star George Weah was sworn into office in January this year as Liberia’s new president, taking over from Africa’s first female leader of this West African nation.

The 51-year-old, who was FIFA’s 1995 player of the year, took the oath dressed in all white at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex to cheers from tens of thousands Liberians.