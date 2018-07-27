Celebrations by PTI supporters

LAHORE : Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters on Thursday gathered in big number at various points of the city to celebrate the party victory in 2018 general elections. In Lahore, the PTI Chairman Secretariat remained the hub of celebrations where the party workers chanted slogans in support of Imran Khan. Besides, the main offices of PTI winners from Lahore, including Malik Karamat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Abdul Aleem Khan were also thronged by the workers who distributed sweets and lit firecrackers to celebrate the victory.