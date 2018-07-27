Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Celebrations by PTI supporters

LAHORE : Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters on Thursday gathered in big number at various points of the city to celebrate the party victory in 2018 general elections. In Lahore, the PTI Chairman Secretariat remained the hub of celebrations where the party workers chanted slogans in support of Imran Khan. Besides, the main offices of PTI winners from Lahore, including Malik Karamat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Abdul Aleem Khan were also thronged by the workers who distributed sweets and lit firecrackers to celebrate the victory.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar