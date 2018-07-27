Fri July 27, 2018
Lahore

July 27, 2018

NAB registers citizens’ complaints

karachi: The director general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi, held an open Kachehry on Thursday for hearing complaints. The complainants appeared in person and lodged their complaints with Qureshi, said a statement issued in Karachi. The complaints were mainly against employees of SEPCO, TMAs, Revenue and Cooperative Society, the education department of Sukkur and Sukkur Housing Society and other departments.

