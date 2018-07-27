Police praised for peaceful polls

LAHORE: Police have played an important role for providing foolproof security on the occasion of general election.

These views were expressed by CCPO BA Nasir while appreciating the police officers and officials for making general election peaceful. He said that accepting challenge for making general election peaceful was not an easy job without support of citizens and a comprehensive strategy.

He thanked the law enforcement agencies, the district administration and other agencies for their efforts and support for making general elections peaceful. The CCPO said that appreciation by Lahorites for the arrangements made by Punjab Police for making general elections peaceful was a good omen. "It proves full confidence level of common man has increased on the police,” he said. "