Yasmin Rashid completes hat trick of defeat

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from NA 125 Yasmeen Rashid has completed hat trick of defeat and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate and former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq completed hat trick of success against candidates of each others parties.

The PTI candidate Yasmeen Rashid lost the contests against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidates in general elections of May 11, 2013; July 25, 2018 and by-election of September 11, 2017.On the other hand, former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stayed victorious in general election of May 11, 2013; July 25, 2018 and by-election of October 11, 2017.