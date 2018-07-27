PML-N should stop crying foul, says Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The MPA-elect and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif should stop crying foul and accept the general elections 2018 results.
Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club here on Thursday, he urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to desist from negativity and accept election results like the other political parties.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should present tangible proofs of mismanagement at polling stations adding that the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had supported and provided another opportunity to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to serve the masses.
He said it was unprecedented in the political history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that a political party was re-elected into power for the second consecutive term by the masses.
He said he would establish contact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Pakistan People’s Party to muster support in the Punjab Assembly.
The former Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form government, adding that he was in touch with the independent candidates to muster support.
He said the outgoing-rulers had ruined the economy of the country, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, would fulfill all promises.About the institutions Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the institutions would be given a free-hand, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will work independently.
LAHORE: The MPA-elect and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif should stop crying foul and accept the general elections 2018 results.
Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club here on Thursday, he urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to desist from negativity and accept election results like the other political parties.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should present tangible proofs of mismanagement at polling stations adding that the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had supported and provided another opportunity to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to serve the masses.
He said it was unprecedented in the political history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that a political party was re-elected into power for the second consecutive term by the masses.
He said he would establish contact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Pakistan People’s Party to muster support in the Punjab Assembly.
The former Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form government, adding that he was in touch with the independent candidates to muster support.
He said the outgoing-rulers had ruined the economy of the country, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, would fulfill all promises.About the institutions Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the institutions would be given a free-hand, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will work independently.
Comments