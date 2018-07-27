PML-N should stop crying foul, says Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE: The MPA-elect and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif should stop crying foul and accept the general elections 2018 results.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club here on Thursday, he urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to desist from negativity and accept election results like the other political parties.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should present tangible proofs of mismanagement at polling stations adding that the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had supported and provided another opportunity to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to serve the masses.

He said it was unprecedented in the political history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that a political party was re-elected into power for the second consecutive term by the masses.

He said he would establish contact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Pakistan People’s Party to muster support in the Punjab Assembly.

The former Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form government, adding that he was in touch with the independent candidates to muster support.

He said the outgoing-rulers had ruined the economy of the country, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, would fulfill all promises.About the institutions Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the institutions would be given a free-hand, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will work independently.