Fri July 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Technical institute holds certificate awarding ceremony

LAHORE: A private technical institute organised a certificate awarding ceremony here on Thursday.

According to a press release, office-bearers of Inspector of Boiler Punjab, including Deputy Chief Inspector of Boiler Talat Mehmood and Senior Boiler Inspector & Examiner M Ismail Abid were also present on the occasion.

Murtuza Ali said the institute had trained more than 20,000 workers in 14 different professional trades since 1998. The institute’s flagship programme was a welding school which contained the latest equipment. “Our curricula were based on a blend of basic minimum theory and extensive hands-on training”, Murtaza Ali added.

