Water inflow in rivers jumps to 510,300 cusec

Islamabad Water inflow in all major rivers has further improved and on Wednesday it stood at 510,300 cusecs against outflow of 268,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) total water storage in the reservoirs has also increased to 4.456 million acre feet (MAF). Water level in Tarbela Dam was 1486.86 feet, which was 100.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 279,600 cusecs against outflow of 80,000 cusecs. The water level in the Mangla Dam was recorded as 1139.45 feet, which was 99.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet and water inflow and outflow was recorded as 51,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,700, 180,200 and 45,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 89,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

calligraphy: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is making efforts to impart training and educate students in Urdu calligraphy.

A prominent artist Azeem Iqbal told APP that calligraphy in Urdu script is considered an art form. It is often used to write a verse or saying, or someone’s name or a title he said. He said that the images created by a calligrapher can be abstract shapes, or sometimes forms of objects or animals.

Azeem Iqbal said that the Urdu writing system is so different letters join together to form a sequence of Urdu characters occurring without space. The alphabet is highly context sensitive; each letter is written in a different form based on whether it is placed in the beginning, middle or end of a word, or if it occurs in isolated form by itself he said.

He said that many of the letters share a common base form but they differ by diacritical marks placed either above or below them.

Master in calligraphy art invited by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to demonstrate their skills and teach to children during summer art camp.

Azeem Iqbal highly appreciated Pakistan National Council of the Arts for organizing special programmes to promote Urdu Calligraphy among the students of various educational institutions in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said that such programmes would benefit the students and they will become prominent Calligrapher of the country. He said that such programmes should be organized on provincial and district level for the students to promote Urdu Calligraphy.