Fri July 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Share

Cloth worth millions burnt in godown fire

LAHORE: Cloth worth millions of rupees was reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a cloth godown in Nishtar Colony on Wednesday. The cause of fire was said to be short circuit. The firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident. hit to death: An old man was crushed to death by a speeding bus in Iqbal Town on Wednesday. The man identified as Ishfaq was crossing the road when a rashly driven bus ran over him, resulting into his death. Police arrested the accused bus driver.

