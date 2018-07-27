Andre Ayew joins Fenerbahce on loan

ISTANBUL: Ghanaian international Andre Ayew was heading to Istanbul on Thursday where he will join Fenerbahce after the club announced a one-year loan from Swansea City.

The 28-year-old midfielder was Swansea’s top-scorer last season but could not prevent their relegation and as he commands a large salary the Welsh club have allowed him to go.Ayew, one of several footballing brothers and the son of Adebe Pele, the former African footballer of the year, started his rise at French outfit Marseille, where his father also shone.

Fenerbahce on Wednesday said it had agreed to sign the player for one year from Swansea, with the option to buy the player. He will have a medical check-up before the loan is formally signed, the club said.

Ayew joined Swansea in 2015 before he was transferred to West Ham the following season and then rejoining Swansea in January.The move comes after South Korean international midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski also left the club.