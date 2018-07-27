Silva says current contract could be last at Man City

NEW YORK: Manchester City midfielder David Silva says his current contract, which runs until 2020, could be his last at the Premier League champions and has ruled out a future move to any rival club in England.

The Spain international has been an integral part of City’s success, scoring 61 goals and providing 115 assists in 346 appearances to help the club win three league titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups since his arrival in 2010.

“When I finish my contract with Manchester City I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know yet but I won’t play for another club in England.“People always love me in England, it’s been eight years - very successful years, and the football we’ve played has been very attractive. English people love that type of football - those type of games.”