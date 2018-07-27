Pochettino relaxed about World Cup missing list

SAN DIEGO, California: Mauricio Pochettino insists he will “adapt” to the loss of Tottenham’s World Cup absentees, despite the impact on the club’s preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Spurs thrashed Roma 4-1 in their opening game in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament on Wednesday after doubles from Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura earned Pochettino’s side a comfortable win in San Diego.

But while World Cup trio Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min and Davinson Sanchez all played a part, there were a host of big names missing from Spurs’ ranks, including Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli after they have been given extra time off for their exploits in Russia.

“It’s different circumstances [this summer] because the [World Cup] players need to rest and a period to recover after more than 12 months of competition,” said Pochettino.“I’m not complaining about that. I completely understand that they need 21 days away from football.“Of course, it’s a massive disadvantage because to prepare the season in that way will be tough for them,” he said.“But I need to adapt.”