Steyn to quit limited-overs cricket after World Cup

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn does not plan to play any more white-ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.
Steyn has featured in 116 One-day Internationals for South Africa, but cannot see a future for himself past the World Cup next summer.“I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup I don’t see myself playing white-ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40,” said the seamer during an event on Thursday.
With 178 wickets to his name, Steyn is South Africa’s seventh most prolific wicket-taker in ODIs, but hasn’t represented the Proteas in the format since 2016.“If you look at our batting line-up, our top six have played 1,000 games, but the lower half — from who are currently playing — not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience,” reasoned the 35-year-old.
“I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there.”
Steyn’s 421 Test wickets is a joint-South African record.“When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible. I have finally come out of a cloud of injuries,” he said.
“It’s quite difficult to come back from a broken shoulder, especially with your bowling arm. I feel that [the injury] is gone and now I am fit. I played two Test matches without an injury, bowled at a good pace and never went off the field because of niggles. It’s a big plus.”The World Cup will be held in May next year.
