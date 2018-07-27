Vaughan slams ‘ridiculous’ selection

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Michael Vaughan has labelled the controversial selection of Adil Rashid in England’s Test squad as “ridiculous”.The former England captain Vaughan, himself a former Yorkshire batsman, was unimpressed.“So we have picked someone who cannot be ar*ed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team ... Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous ... !!!”,” Vaughan — a close friend of another Yorkshire player and England captain Joe Root — told his Twitter followers.
