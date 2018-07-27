Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vaughan slams ‘ridiculous’ selection

LONDON: Michael Vaughan has labelled the controversial selection of Adil Rashid in England’s Test squad as “ridiculous”.The former England captain Vaughan, himself a former Yorkshire batsman, was unimpressed.“So we have picked someone who cannot be ar*ed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team ... Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous ... !!!”,” Vaughan — a close friend of another Yorkshire player and England captain Joe Root — told his Twitter followers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar