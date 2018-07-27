Lives that don’t matter

Almost 69 million people have been forcibly displaced in the year 2017. With the world entering a more and more xenophobic phase when it comes to refugees, it is important to recognise how violent the current conjecture in world history is. The UNHCR’s recently launched annual report serves as another reminder of how poorly the world has done to resolve the conflicts that underpin these mass displacements. Over half of those displaced are children – many of them unaccompanied by an adult. There are few who care about these 69 million lives. In the global political agenda, these lives do not matter. The conflicts in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and Myanmar are just some of the examples of conflicts that are nowhere near a peaceful resolution, despite some of them going back at least a decade. Moreover, the tragedy has only been made worse by international complicity. Global powers, such as the US, Russia, China and the EU, find themselves on opposing sides of these conflicts, providing arms, training to militias or international protection to one side of these conflicts.

It is easy for the stories of each of these 69 million humans to get muffled in geopolitics. This is why the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has made an impassioned plea for the need for international solidarity and cooperation on a global scale. The world has an ‘obligation to help them.’ Despite the good work of the UNHCR, there is little that major UN bodies have been able to achieve when it comes to bringing peace or changing the larger anti-refugee atmosphere that we have entered.

Much of this xenophobia has little to do with facts. The global refugee crisis has not impacted developed countries anywhere close to the hue and cry we see. Four out of five global refugees lives in countries bordering their homelands. Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan and Uganda host the largest refugee populations. Over 85 percent of the refugees have taken up abode in countries that are struggling to meet their targets for poverty eradication and food security as it is. The UNHCR has criticised the Western response to the refugee crisis, calling measures such as the deal with Turkey, to be ‘not even effective’. This is obvious to anyone who has watched the global refugee crisis unfold. There is little serious attempt to solve the crisis that has led to so many forced displacement. The only way out is global solidarity; unfortunately, there have been few examples of that in recent years.