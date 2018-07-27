The road to the future

After an acrimonious and bitterly controversial campaign, the verdict is in, even though we still await official results from the ECP. It is clear, however, that the PTI and Imran Khan have made larger gains than was predicted by many surveys and the party is almost certain, as it approaches the mark of at least 120 seats in the National Assembly according to unofficial results, of forming the next government. This will require some form of coalition making. With independents making up the fourth largest group in the house so far, this should not prove too arduous.

Imran himself tried to project a more mature face of the party during his victory speech by ticking all the right boxes. On the foreign policy front, he made offers of peace to India and Afghanistan. He struck some typically populist notes in claiming he would turn the PM House into a public facility. This was an encouraging start but it is important to hold the prime minister-elect to his words. The promise of converting the PM House into a public facility is reminiscent of his vow to turn the CM House in Peshawar into a library – something on which there was no follow-up. Imran will have to show his words weren’t a repeat of the usual magnanimity we see from every victorious leader. For the last five years, the PTI denounced the PML-N government for being toadies of Narendra Modi, with senior leader and likely next finance minister Asad Umar even repeating those charges on Election Day. Even if the party is serious about pursuing peace with our neighbours, it may find out how difficult it usually is to find room to function in the foreign policy realm. In the immediate aftermath of the elections, Imran’s promise to work with political parties who have alleged rigging will be the first test of his victory speech. More than 24 hours after the polls closed, results are still trickling in even though the Election Commission of Pakistan had set a 2am deadline for the final announcement of results. All political parties bar the PTI have complained about their polling agents being denied access to the process of counting votes. The ECP explanation that it experienced technical difficulties is not being accepted, especially in light of the lead-up to the elections.

The question of who will gain control as Punjab Chief Minister will also hold the center of attention over the coming days. The PTI has undoubtedly made enormous gains in the province, seizing seats away from the control of the PML-N. As a result the two parties are separated only by a handful of seats in the Punjab Assembly. It was believed that Shahbaz Sharif would be making a move to the National Assembly, but analysts suggest he may now reconsider this move while the PTI will need to search for a candidate suited to be the Punjab CM. The PPP has retained its stronghold over Sindh, while in Balochistan the BAP alliance formed in March this year has made strong inroads. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI has retained its strength.

Imran has promised he will work to create a state for the people, altering the old order where the ostentatious display of wealth by rulers was a norm and corruption a common factor. He may however find that this is easier said than done, and cleaning up the PTI may prove to be his first challenge. How he tackles these problems and the team he builds around himself may eventually determine how he will be seen in history. The election season was frequently nasty, with the PTI contributing to more than its fair share of nastiness. Now is the time for the healing to begin. The PTI’s time to show it represents all Pakistanis regardless of political persuasion, gender or ethnicity is now.