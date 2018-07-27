Imran in the lead

Imran Khan has once again proved that he is no ordinary politician. His brilliant performance in the elections proves that it wasn’t a wishful thinking when he said that the PTI will win the elections with a majority. His full confidence in his party was not misplaced. Imran Khan is the most popular leader and has a clear vision for governing the country. He will work for the welfare of the poor and the underprivileged. He will strengthen the institutions and improve the tax collection system. With his strong will power and capacity to work hard, he will eradicate corruption from Pakistan. It is hoped that Imran Khan will bring much-needed reforms to the health and education sectors. It is hoped that Khan will achieve his objectives and make Pakistan a developed nation.

Zaheer Ahmed ( Islamabad )

*****

The national elections across the country have been held in a largely peaceful manner and people can cast votes without any fear or pressure. The PTI has emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly and will be able to form the government in the centre. While there has been neck to neck fight for the Punjab Assembly, the PTI will have no difficulty in forming the government in the province with the support of independents and smaller parties.

It is hoped that the PTI will ensure that there are no corrupt practices in any sphere of governance. In this regard, conducting ruthless accountability is unavoidable.

Arif Majeed ( Karachi )