Balochistan bleeds

Balochistan has suffered the most from terrorist attacks. In the past few weeks, hundreds of people lost their lives in two separate attacks in Balochistan. The Mastung attack that claimed the lives of at least 149 people is being called the second biggest attack in the history of Pakistan after the APS attack.

Residents have witnessed bomb blasts for many years now. However, it is unfortunate that the authorities concerned haven’t taken effective steps to combat terrorism. The need of the hour is to take serious measures to restore peace in Balochistan.

Muhammad Azam Baloch ( Jaffarabad )