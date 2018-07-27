Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Balochistan bleeds

Balochistan has suffered the most from terrorist attacks. In the past few weeks, hundreds of people lost their lives in two separate attacks in Balochistan. The Mastung attack that claimed the lives of at least 149 people is being called the second biggest attack in the history of Pakistan after the APS attack.

Residents have witnessed bomb blasts for many years now. However, it is unfortunate that the authorities concerned haven’t taken effective steps to combat terrorism. The need of the hour is to take serious measures to restore peace in Balochistan.

Muhammad Azam Baloch ( Jaffarabad )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar