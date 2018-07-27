Fri July 27, 2018
July 27, 2018

Waiting for change

The elections are over and the people have voted. Imran Khan-led PTI won the elections and is most likely to form the government. Yesterday (July 26), in his first speech since the victory, Imran vowed to work for the welfare of the country. He ensured that the new government will create job opportunities for the youth.

The first step that Imran Khan should take is to improve the education sector. Without education, a nation cannot move forward. It is hoped that the new government will make education affordable.

Adnan Maqsood ( Kech )

