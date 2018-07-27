Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Economic crisis

The current economic indicators indicate that Pakistan would face serious economic problems in the near future. The fast depletion of foreign-exchange reserves might trigger a balance of payment crisis and compel Pakistan to approach the IMF for a bailout package.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s total external debt servicing stood at $2.09 billion during the first quarter (July-Sept) of the financial year 2018. It would be interesting to see how the new government will tackle this issue. It is hoped that the government’s well-thought-out strategies will help Pakistan climb out of its current economic crisis.

Tarique Ahmed Abro ( Hyderabad )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar