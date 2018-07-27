tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The current economic indicators indicate that Pakistan would face serious economic problems in the near future. The fast depletion of foreign-exchange reserves might trigger a balance of payment crisis and compel Pakistan to approach the IMF for a bailout package.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s total external debt servicing stood at $2.09 billion during the first quarter (July-Sept) of the financial year 2018. It would be interesting to see how the new government will tackle this issue. It is hoped that the government’s well-thought-out strategies will help Pakistan climb out of its current economic crisis.
Tarique Ahmed Abro ( Hyderabad )
