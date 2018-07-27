Economic crisis

The current economic indicators indicate that Pakistan would face serious economic problems in the near future. The fast depletion of foreign-exchange reserves might trigger a balance of payment crisis and compel Pakistan to approach the IMF for a bailout package.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s total external debt servicing stood at $2.09 billion during the first quarter (July-Sept) of the financial year 2018. It would be interesting to see how the new government will tackle this issue. It is hoped that the government’s well-thought-out strategies will help Pakistan climb out of its current economic crisis.

Tarique Ahmed Abro ( Hyderabad )