Jolting truths

On Wednesday, Pakistanis cast their votes to elect their representatives. However, nearly 9.2 million people of Gilgit-Baltistan watched the electoral process from a distance. Even though they have acceded to Pakistan, the people of the region are barred to cast their votes since 1947. The relevant authorities must look into the matter and give GB a proper constitutional status so that the people of GB can cast their votes by the next elections.

Jahanzaib Mengal ( Panjgur )