Pakistan votes

It was good to see that the 2018 elections were held in a peaceful environment. The day went smoothly and it encouraged voters like me to come out of our houses and use our right.

The authorities concerned should be lauded for their good management.

Samana Syed ( Islamabad )

The PTI has managed to maintain its lead in Election 2018. Although the party has won, it should now work harder to deliver on its promises. We are waiting to see the Naya Pakistan that the PTI has been promising us. It is hoped that the new government will take effective action to make Pakistan one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

Mahjabeen Zaheer, ( Karachi )

On Wednesday (July 25), the entire nation came out to vote for the future of the country. For me, it was heartening to see security officials helping the elderly on polling day.

A photo that is making rounds on social media caught my attention. A security officer was carrying an 80-year-old man in his arms to the polling station. These officers should be lauded for their efforts.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya ( Rawalpindi )

The unjustified delay in the results of Election 2018 has disappointed a large number of people. Political parties have come forward to condemn the fact that polling agents were asked to leave polling stations during the counting process.

People who have arduously struggled for democracy and who believe in the power of their votes are concerned over practices that might put a dent on the transparency of the process.

Wakeel Khan ( Rawalpindi )