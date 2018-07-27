tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The way beef-eaters are treated in ‘secular’ India hint at the growing extremism in the country. Ever since the Modi-led BJP came into power, cow vigilantism has surged at an unprecedented rate. These groups believe that by slaughtering a cow, Muslims are committing a crime. It is surprising that the world’s largest democracy will allow vigilantes to kill Muslims with impunity.
Mohammad Asad Malick ( Islamabad )
