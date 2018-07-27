Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cow vigilantism

The way beef-eaters are treated in ‘secular’ India hint at the growing extremism in the country. Ever since the Modi-led BJP came into power, cow vigilantism has surged at an unprecedented rate. These groups believe that by slaughtering a cow, Muslims are committing a crime. It is surprising that the world’s largest democracy will allow vigilantes to kill Muslims with impunity.

Mohammad Asad Malick ( Islamabad )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar