Cow vigilantism

The way beef-eaters are treated in ‘secular’ India hint at the growing extremism in the country. Ever since the Modi-led BJP came into power, cow vigilantism has surged at an unprecedented rate. These groups believe that by slaughtering a cow, Muslims are committing a crime. It is surprising that the world’s largest democracy will allow vigilantes to kill Muslims with impunity.

Mohammad Asad Malick ( Islamabad )