LG Electronics Q2 profit climbs

SEOUL: South Korean consumer appliance maker LG Electronics Inc said second-quarter profit jumped 16 percent, helped by strong television sales, but warned U.S. trade spats with China and Europe cast a cloud on its business outlook.

The world´s second-largest TV maker said in a statement on Thursday its April-June operating profit was 771 billion won ($688 million), in line with guidance issued earlier this month.

Revenue rose 3 percent from a year ago to 15 trillion won.

But LG Electronics, which competes with appliance makers like U.S. giant Whirlpool Corp, said it saw global trade disputes expanding in the third quarter, a trend that could hurt business.

Whirlpool said this week the U.S. tariffs would have an impact on material costs during the second half of 2018.The Korean firm´s TV division posted a 44 percent rise in profit to 407 billion won, with an operating margin of 10.6 percent, compared to 282 billion won a year ago.

In the previous quarter it posted record profits of its TV business, due to robust sales of high profit-margin premium TVs.

Second-quarter operating profit for the appliances division stood at 457 billion won, only slightly up from 449 billion won a year ago.

Meanwhile, LG´s serial loss-making smartphone business will not likely improve for the rest of year due to weak mobile demand globally, according to analysts.

The mobile division reported a 185 billion won loss, extending the unit´s losing stretch to five straight quarters.