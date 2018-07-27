KE plant certified as WWF-Green Office

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the sole utility that powers Karachi, on Thursday announced its flagship generation facility had become the first power plant in the country to be declared a “World Wide Fund (WWF) Green Office” for its state-of-the-art environmental management system.

“The 560 megawatt (MW), Bin Qasim Power Station-II (BQPS-II) has earned this certification for prioritising energy efficiency, while focusing on waste reduction across the entire value chain and ensuring environmentally-friendly workplace conditions,” the utility said in a statement.

The WWF Green Office Certification is an extension of the WWF Finland's Green Office concept encouraging sustainable development and enabling organisations to reduce their ecological footprint thus contributing to greener and cleaner future.

Dale Sinkler, chief generation & transmission officer at KE, said this certification reflected the power utility’s commitment towards combating climate change through the integration of energy management systems, environmental protection and a conscious effort to cut waste through technological interventions.

“Alongside our infrastructure investments, as a utility, we also strive to ensure that our growth is aligned with Pakistan’s sustainable development goals,” Sinkler said. The statement said that KE was recognised as one of the industry leaders in energy management best practices and this certification is yet another testament to KE’s longstanding commitment to sustainability through resource and energy conservation.

Tahir Ali Khan, plant director at BQPS-II, said sustainability was embedded in KE’s organisational DNA and its teams were driving a culture that challenged waste and encourages eco-efficiency. It must be note that the BQPS-II also Pakistan’s first and only ISO 50001 certified power plant.

The KE said with a dedicated team for energy conservation, the utility actively promoted energy conservation awareness and conducted energy audits per ISO 50001 global standard; thus preserving the country’s natural resources for future generations.