Copper rises

Singapore : Three-month copper on the LME was up 0.7 percent at $6,335.50 a tonne by 0404 GMT on Thursday, having dipped 0.1 percent in the previous session.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 50,060 yuan ($7,397.23) a tonne by the mid-session interval.
London base metal prices rose across the board, after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker reached an agreement that investors hope will avert a trade war, and the dollar weakened.
Trump and Juncker said after meeting in Washington on Wednesday that they would seek to "resolve" U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium and Europe´s retaliatory duties. That marked a step back from Trump´s signature import protections for American metal producers.
