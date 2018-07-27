Cotton falls

Karachi : Slow trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates decreased to Rs9,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,860/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs9,345/maund and Rs10,015/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said trade is likely to improve, as traders are free after the elections.

Karachi cotton market recorded only five transactions of around 3,000 bales at the rate of Rs9,350 to Rs9,450/maund. Of these, 1,200 bales were sold from Tando Adam at Rs9,400 to Rs9,450, 800 bales from Sanghar at Rs9,350 to Rs9360, 100 bales from Gojra and 500 bales of Samandri each at Rs9,400/maund and 200 bales of Vehari exchanged hands at Rs9,350/maund.