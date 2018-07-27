Gold firm

Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Thursday as the dollar eased after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate concerns about global trade tensions.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,231.12 an ounce, as of 0412 GMT. Earlier in the session, the yellow metal hit $1,235.16, its highest in more than a week.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.03 percent lower at $1,231.40 an ounce. The dollar sagged on Thursday and the euro advanced, as the United States and the European Union agreed to begin talks towards easing trade barriers on industrial goods.

Trump on Wednesday agreed to refrain from imposing car tariffs, while the United States and European Union launched negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a transatlantic trade war.