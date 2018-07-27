Dollar slips

aTOKYO: The dollar slipped on Thursday and the euro edged higher, as immediate concerns about global trade tensions ebbed after the United States and the European Union agreed to begin talks to lower tariffs.

Following talks on Wednesday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, U.S. President Donald Trump said they agreed to "work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods. "The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.1738, extending its rise after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Early on Wednesday, before the Trump-Juncker talks, the single currency slipped to a low of $1.1664 on media reports that Trump was considering imposing a 25 percent tariff on foreign-made cars.

But it bounced back on comments of the two leaders that showed desire to find solutions to trade conflicts between the U.S. and European Union. Extending overnight losses, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.25 percent at 94.134 after brushing 94.087, its lowest since July 10.The dollar´s retreat was limited, however, as long-term Treasury yields climbed after the U.S.-E.U. trade news improved investor risk appetites and lessened demand for government bonds.