Rupee improves

The rupee appreciated on Thursday after national polls showed Imran Khan’s PTI would form the government, but concerns remained over the fragility of the external current account, traders said.

The rupee closed at 128.17 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 128.30.

“The financial markets are confident right now that the new elected government could come up with a detailed plan to address fiscal challenges and external uncertainties,” a currency dealer said.

In the open market, the local currency continued to show mild gains against the greenback. The rupee settled at 128.90 against the dollar as compared to Tuesday’s closing of 130.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $53 million to $9 billion during the week ended July 20.