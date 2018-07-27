Stocks score 750 points as vote results beat market buzz

Stocks on Thursday celebrated a thumping post-poll session as vote results beat the market buzz following Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf’s emergence as the strongest player, consolidating hopes of political stability, critical to much-needed economic reforms down the line, dealers said.

Anjali Pinjani from WE Financial Services Ltd said post-election, the apex bourse was expected to perform better drawing strength from clarity on new incumbent policies and on optimism that new government would do what was needed to be done to fix the economic roadmap.

“The first 100 days will be very crucial for the new government in terms of turning around the economy,” Pinjani said.

Currently, she said, the country was facing balance of payment (BoP) crisis on account of widening current account deficit and narrowing reserves, therefore, it would be challenging for new government to bring back the economic stability.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.81 percent or 749.94 points to close at 42,089.16 points, while its KSE-30 shares index rose 2.37 percent or 484.06 points to end at 20,945.06 points. Of 348 active scrips, 228 advanced, 99 declined, and 21 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 254.328 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 190.849 billion shares in a previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation was of the view that stocks jumped on speculations in the earnings season, whereas investors were awaiting announcements on likely new government policies to resolve external account crises.

“Easing political uncertainty, stability in the value of rupee, and strong local cement, steel, and fertilisers guided the market to a positive close,” Mehanti added.

Analysts said the upcoming government might have to approach either IMF or other donors, i.e. Friends of Pakistan, in order to solve the prevailing problems. Earlier, local and foreign brokerages generally believed the PTI was likely to grab 80 to 95 seats, but it managed a three-digit figure, cruising towards simple majority.

Saad Bin Ahmed, head of equities sales at Arif Habib Limited, said there were daunting challenges ahead ranging from high current account deficit to depreciating rupee and steep inflation, which would keep the benchmark index’s upward movement in check.

“The first 100 days are going to be tough for the new incumbents, and unless they pull a rabbit out of the hat, any gains in the index will be short-lived,” Saad added.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs126.78 to close at Rs2662.53/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs48.57 to close at Rs1113.98/share.

The major losers were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs143.60 to close at Rs2980.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs50.00 to end at Rs2150.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Byco Petroleum with a turnover of 8.778 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.53 to close at Rs13.27/share followed by Lotte Chemical with a turnover of 7.993 million shares whereas the scrip gained Rs0.24 to close at Rs12.97/share.

Bank of Punjab witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 25.008 million shares, while the scrip lost Rs0.73 to close at Rs11.79/share.