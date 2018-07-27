Forex reserves climb to $15.728bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased 0.29 percent to $15.728 billion as of July 20 as compared to $15.682 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

However, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded at $9.011 billion, down $53 million, or 0.57 percent, against $9.063 billion in the preceding week. The SBP attribute depletion in the reserves to external debt servicing. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose 1.51 percent to $6.718 billion. The increase in the foreign exchange reserves of banks is due to the inflows under the tax amnesty scheme.