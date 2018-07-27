Profit repatriation rises 10pc to $2.320 billion in FY2018

KARACHI: Repatriation of profits on foreign investment in Pakistan rose 10 percent in the last fiscal year, compared with the same period last year, the central bank data showed on Thursday.

The country paid $2.320 billion as profits and dividend in July-June 2017/18, compared with $2.109 billion in the previous year. Foreign firms repatriated $83 million in June 2018. Net foreign direct investment into Pakistan rose 0.8 percent to $2.767 billion in the last fiscal year, compared with $2.746 billion during 2016/17.

However, FDI was $291.5 million in June, 21.76 percent higher than a corresponding month of previous year. The State Bank of Pakistan data showed that communication sector saw the highest profits and dividends outflow, amounting to $329.9 million, compared with $180.8 million in the fiscal year 2016/17. Oil and gas exploration sector repatriated an amount of $259.6 million in July-June against $139.9 million last year.

The repatriated earnings of power companies stood at $240.8 million in FY18, compared with $166 million last year.

Other sectors that registered relatively substantial repatriations in July-June were food ($215.1 million), automobiles ($123.6 million), and chemicals ($136.4 million).

However, financial businesses failed to maintain upward trend in profits repatriation.

The banking firms sent back $314.4 million to their headquarters in foreign countries, compared with $391.2 million in the same period last year. The repatriation of profits on foreign portfolio investment fell to $311.5 million during July-June 2017/18, from $374.4 million in the previous year.