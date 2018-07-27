Strategy 2030 unveiled: ADB to lend $80 billion in regional climate financing

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ABD) will provide $80 billion in climate financing to the region over the next decade under its new Strategy 2030, the lender said on Thursday.

Manila-based ADB said it will ensure that 75 percent of the number of its committed operations will be supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation by 2030.

“Climate finance from ADB’s own resources will reach $80 billion for the period 2019 to 2030,” it added in a statement.

The ADB’s board approved a new long-term corporate strategy document ‘Strategy 2030’ that sets out the institution’s broad vision and strategic response to the evolving needs of Asia and the Pacific.

ADB President Takehiko Nakao said the Strategy 2030 will combine finance, knowledge, and partnerships to sustain efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and expand vision towards a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable region.

“Asia and the Pacific has made great progress over the last half century in poverty reduction and economic growth, but there are unfinished development agendas,” the statement quoted Nakao as saying.

ADB said infrastructure investments—particularly those that are green, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient—will remain a key priority. At the same time, ADB will expand operations in social sectors, such as education, health, and social protection.

ADB targets a substantial increase in long-term co-financing by 2030, with every one dollar in financing for its private sector operations matched by $2.50 in long-term co-financing.

ADB’s aspirations are aligned with major global commitments such as the sustainable development goals, the financing for development agenda, the Paris agreement on climate change, and the Sendai framework for disaster risk reduction. Given the size of Asia and the Pacific, achieving such commitments will depend critically on the region’s success.

ADB said the ambitious global development agenda must be tailored to specific local circumstances. The bank will strengthen its country-focused approach, promote the use of innovative technologies, and deliver integrated interventions that combine expertise across a range of sectors and themes and through a mix of public and private sector operations.

ADB will continue to prioritise support for the region’s poorest and most vulnerable countries. It will apply differentiated approaches to meet the diverse needs of various groups of countries: fragile and conflict-affected situations, small island developing states, low-income and lower middle-income countries, and upper middle-income countries. Across these country groups, ADB will also prioritise support for lagging areas and pockets of poverty and fragility.

A new corporate results framework — expected to be ready in mid-2019 — will include more targets for ADB’s other operational priorities.

ADB will expand and diversify its private sector operations to reach one third of ADB operations in number by 2024.

“We will expand our private sector operations in new and frontier markets, such as fragile and conflict-affected situations and small island developing states,” Nakao added. “We will also support more public-private partnerships.”

ADB’s private sector operations will help improve environmental, social, and governance standards; provide financing that is not available from the market at reasonable terms; improve project design and development outcomes; and mitigate perceived risks. “In addition to innovative infrastructure, they will increase support for agribusiness, and support social sectors such as health and education through private ventures.”

At least 75 percent of the number of ADB’s committed operations will promote gender equality by 2030.

ADB carried out extensive consultations with a wide and representative group of stakeholders across ADB’s membership, leading development experts, and civil society organisations to prepare Strategy 2030.