Youth excited to vote for first time

Islamabad : A large number of young females turned up on Election Day at polling stations across Islamabad to exercise their right to vote.

With a few complaints of change in polling stations, the voting process remained smooth in major parts of the city. “The environment at polling stations is much better than previous year as no political activity is allowed around the polling stations and there is ample security,” said Saira Bibi, a voter in F-6/1. Women voters also appreciated the cooperation of polling staff.

With her four years old son crying besides her, Bano Jan in Noorpur Shan, Bari Imam, had totally different story to tell. “They are sending me from one polling station to another since morning in this weather. I casted my vote in this polling last year and Election Commission’s helpline number also gave me the same address but my name is not in the voters list.” According to her, many voters returned because of the same reason.

The polling staff accepted the fact that they had to return a few voters because of this reason. “The lists available with polling agents also differ from our data which also creates confusion,” said presiding officer of polling station located in Islamabad Model College for Women (Postgraduate), F 7/1, Faiza Samar. “But there were very few such cases,” she added.

Much to everyone’s surprise, enthusiastic youngsters started arriving early in the morning and polled votes to their favourite leaders. Although the pace was slow early on, it picked up around mid-day.

“I am voting for the first time. I am really excited and have faith that these elections will bring change. No matter what party comes in power, they will know that people can come out to reject them forever,” said excited Momina Siddique, a student in the waiting line of voters.

Momina was not alone in her opinion. Every girl at the polling station was excited and politically motivated. “We are playing our part and trying to vote for the best. We are here because we want Pakistan to be strong and prosperous. We want change,” said her friend Wajiha.

Interestingly, young voters shared with ‘The News’ that different members of their family are voting for different parties. “Majority of young boys and girls in our family are voting according to their observations and opinion. My vote is purely my decision,” said Sehar Amjad, a school teacher negating the idea that women vote as per the wish of men in the family.

About expectations with the new government, Sehar said that it is a pity that our leaders talk more and work less. “All we can do is to vote against those who have not been able to perform in the next elections,” she said.

The polling staff identified major issues of voter’s education among women belonging to rural areas of Islamabad.

“It becomes very difficult for staff to keep guiding in addition to keep the line of voters moving smoothly. Women from rural areas are not guided on how to vote by their families or their political workers which consumes a lot of our time. There are those who don’t even know to whom and how to vote. They ask us to put the stamp which we can’t do in any condition. There was some who tried to put their vote in the polling booth instead of box,” said one presiding officer.

Access to disabled and elderly women to polling area and availability of facilities for the polling staff and voters was another issue identified by women voters. Majority of schools were having summer vacations, renovation with construction material all around the place which was not removed properly before elections making access difficult for elderly and disabled.

“We had to clean the mess just yesterday. The school administration was not opening up the female staff washrooms for us. They were insisting that we use the one opened up for security persons. After heated discussion, they finally provided this facility this morning,” said another presiding officer.

For security reasons, cars and other vehicles were stopped much away from the gates which created problem for elderly and disabled. “Yes there are some access issues but our security staff lifts the wheelchairs whenever required,” said women police constable Rabia Basri. Rabia said that she didn’t cast her vote as she had to be on duty at 6 in the morning. “It is same with almost all security personnel,” she said.

Overall, the voters and polling staff agreed that arrangements and process was much better than the last elections. “It is heartening to see the democratic process getting more and more refined with time,” said Naseema Baig, 63, casting her vote for the sixth time.