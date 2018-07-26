RIS gets educational achievement award

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) under the leadership of Walid Mushtaq has once again awarded as ‘Best Educational Institute’ in the FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Achievement Awards for promoting education, training and development, says a press release.

The award was conferred upon Walid Mushtaq by President Mamnoon Hussain which was received by Alina Malik of Roots International Schools.

RIS CEO & Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq has won six FPCCI consecutive Achievement Awards. The award is for Walid Mushtaq’s dedication and efforts to create longstanding partnerships with industry which will help in furthering the cause of the country’s socio-economic development. It will also help in attracting high calibre and potential faculty and students, and enhancing competitive standards.

FPCCI has introduced these achievement awards to acknowledge the commendable performance and services of the companies and individuals of throughout the country. The achievement awards function is one of the most prestigious events of the private sector that is annually held to recognize the exceptional services of numerous organisations and individuals who have made our country proud through their valuable contributions and played their role in economic prosperity of our country.

Walid Mushtaq, the CEO of RIS has been delivering his services to the country for over 20 years taking the reins of an international standard organization at an early age, he has delivered success unparalleled in the education sector.

Roots International Schools CEO has been delivering his services to the country for over two decades taking the reins of an international standard organisation at an early age, he has delivered success unparalleled in the education sector.