Women entrepreneurship training

Islamabad : Management Development Institute (MDi) Pakistan - has just concluded the WomenX Entrepreneurship Training programme with a graduation ceremony of 27 participants from Cohort 2 at MDi, says a press release.

A previous cohort with 26 participants has already graduated from the training a few months ago.

WomenX is a signature Business Education and Support services programme sponsored by World Bank. It is designed exclusively for ambitious women business owners who have an existing track record and a business that demonstrates growth potential.

The WomenX programme involves: 3-months of certified business training, soft skills workshops, individual guidance and ongoing networking opportunities. The comprehensive and very practical training curriculum delivered by entrepreneurs as well as a number of guest experts includes topics such as Entrepreneurial Vision, SWOT Analysis, Lean Canvas Business Model, Marketing, Product/Service Development and Innovation, Web/Social Media, Financial Management and Analysis, Access to Finance, Communication and Selling Skills.

This World Bank initiative in Pakistan has been project managed by the international consultancy firm includes with training delivery in Islamabad/Rawalpindi by MDi Pakistan.