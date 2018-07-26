Cartoonist holds session for children’s social grooming

Islamabad : Noted cartoonist, Nigar Nazar, held an interactive session with participants of the Children Art Summer Camp at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts here on Tuesday.

Nigar Nazar, introduced her popular character, Gogi, to them as an inspirational person contributing to the conservation of environment and water. She also showed some animations on discriminatory behaviour of some persons towards nature and environment, and on clean environment, water conservation and solid waste management.

The cartoonist screened some animations related to the voters’ education.

The key messages were that every eligible citizen should vote for the right candidates, while women should cast vote by their own choice and preference.

Nigar Nazar also conducted a drawing session and informed children about easy techniques to start with for making the cartoons based on Urdu alphabets.

Talking about Nigar Nazar and her works, PNCA senior consultant Munir Ahmad said Gogi was the only Pakistani cartoon character known abroad for its social and environmental education.

"Nigar NAzar, the first Pakistani woman cartoonist, has intentionally opted to work with the children of different age groups on their social grooming. Cartoon characters and out of class education is imperative for children to make them socially and environmentally relevant," he said.

He said children of the age group 6-16 buffed their creative skills in the summer camp, which included basic education of drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet-making, singing, folk dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, basics of film making and theatre acting.

The PNCA consultant said several competitions were also being conducted to examine the progress made by the participating children.

"The level of engagement of every child in every activity will be accessed to gauge the learning of every participant at the end of the three-month long summer camp. Every weekend will be enriched with joyful puppet shows for the participants to make them learn the lessons of life for the social learning," he said.