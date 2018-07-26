NCSW to check Adiala Jail for lack of facilities reports

Islamabad : A team of the members of National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) plan to visit Adiala jail in the coming week in order to probe into the reported lack of facilities for the prisoners.

National Commission for Human Rights Chairman Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chowhan has directed the commission members Fazila Aliani and Ch. Muhammad Shafique to visit the facility.

It has been reported by the media and the President of PML-N Shahbaz Sharif has also lamented in his public speeches about the miserable living conditions of the Adiala Jail. The former chief minister Punjab cited the lack of health and medical facilities, humidity and lack of proper air conditioning, unhygienic food and sanitary conditions.

“NCHR is concerned over the allegations of the former CM as it raises serious questions as it accounts for blatant violations of human rights of prisoners,” says the statement issued by the Commission.

Section 9 (C) of the NCHR Act mandates the commission to may any jail or detention centres which are susceptible to human rights violations. This visit will be carried out in pursuance of Article 9 (C) of the NCHR Act 2012 which clearly stipulates:

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, the Commission or any person authorised by it may visit any jail, place of detention or any other institution or place under the control of the government or its agencies, where convicts, under trial prisoners, detainees or other persons are lodged or detained for purposes of ascertaining the legality of their detention as well as to find out whether the provisions of the applicable laws or other provisions relating to the inmates living conditions and their other rights are being complied with;”