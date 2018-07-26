Eight sentenced to deathin PNG for sorcery killings

SYDNEY: Eight people have been sentenced to death and 88 jailed for life over the sorcery-related killings of seven men and children in Papua New Guinea, a report said Wednesday. The frenzied murders happened in April 2014 in the Pacific nation’s Madang province, with the National Court hearing a “berserk” crowd used bows and arrows, knives and axes to kill the victims. Of the 97 people charged, eight were handed the death penalty and 88 imprisoned, The National newspaper reported. The other person died last month. AFP was unable to reach the court in Madang to confirm the verdicts. Local PNG media have previously reported that the crowd marched on Sakiko village, motivated by concerns about several deaths in the area attributed to sorcery.