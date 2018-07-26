Deadly caste violence hits Indian state

MUMBAI: Violent protests by an Indian community demanding quotas for government jobs erupted in the western state of Maharashtra for a third day on Wednesday, officials said.Protests have been growing across the state since Monday, when a Maratha community activist jumped to his death from a bridge.

Another activist killed himself with poison on Tuesday, the same day a police officer died in clashes, reports said.More than 30,000 police have been deployed across the region.

Trouble on Wednesday began near the city of Thane near Mumbai. “Two incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported near Thane and we have prevented further incidents by deploying our teams,” Sukhada Narkar, a police spokesperson in Thane, told AFP. Marathas staged demonstrations across Mumbai, shutting many schools and colleges and delaying trains, officials added.