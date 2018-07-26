US says moving pastor to house arrest in Turkey ‘not enough’

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed a Turkish decision to move an American pastor imprisoned on terror-related charges from jail to house arrest, but said it was “not enough.”

Pompeo said “no credible evidence” had been presented against Andrew Brunson, who ran a Protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir and was first detained in October 2016, calling on Ankara to resolve the case in a “fair” way. “We welcome long overdue news that Pastor Brunson has been moved from prison to house arrest in #Turkey, but it is not enough,” Pompeo said on Twitter. “We have seen no credible evidence against Mr. Brunson, and call on Turkish authorities to resolve his case immediately in a transparent and fair manner.” Brunson’s detention is one of the thorny issues that have plagued relations between the United States and Turkey, which are NATO allies. Only a week ago, a Turkish court ordered that Brunson remain in prison.