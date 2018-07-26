US says moving pastor to house arrest in Turkey ‘not enough’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed a Turkish decision to move an American pastor imprisoned on terror-related charges from jail to house arrest, but said it was “not enough.”
Pompeo said “no credible evidence” had been presented against Andrew Brunson, who ran a Protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir and was first detained in October 2016, calling on Ankara to resolve the case in a “fair” way. “We welcome long overdue news that Pastor Brunson has been moved from prison to house arrest in #Turkey, but it is not enough,” Pompeo said on Twitter. “We have seen no credible evidence against Mr. Brunson, and call on Turkish authorities to resolve his case immediately in a transparent and fair manner.” Brunson’s detention is one of the thorny issues that have plagued relations between the United States and Turkey, which are NATO allies. Only a week ago, a Turkish court ordered that Brunson remain in prison.
