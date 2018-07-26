PPP succeeds in holding rein of power in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Though the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) may save its power base in Sindh and ahead at around 38 seats in the National Assembly yet failed to make headway in other provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The PPP has faced the challenge from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which has support of the PTI in interior Sindh and from PTI in Karachi but seemingly managed to survive the challenge and hold the rein of the power in Sindh.

Despite it has seemingly managed to hold the key to power in Sindh, yet it has rejected the results of the elections and termed it controversial elections.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had run the campaign in Punjab, which was appreciated by the political observers and analysts and even by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who has commented in a Geo TV Programme “Jirga’ that “Bilawal Bhutto has run an impressive election campaign and though he will not get immediate results but it will help in long term.”

In Multan, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was leading the race in Shujaabad in Multan while his sons losing the race.

While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who contested elections from NA-200, NA-246 and NA-8, said his party candidates were complaining that their agents had been thrown out of polling stations across the country.

The chairman PPP tweeted that, “It’s now past midnight & I haven’t received official results from any constituency I am contesting my myself. My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country. Inexcusable & outrageous.”

In the meanwhile, the PPP still did not make headways in Punjab in the constituencies of the National Assembly but it was ahead at around 27 seats of the Punjab Assembly but it will be decided today (Thursday) how much take the tally of the seats in the Punjab Assembly.

But one thing is clear that now the PPP will be at the opposition in the National Assembly but will lose the office of the Opposition leader which will now go to the PML-N.

When contacted Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, he said the PPP has termed the elections as a controversial election and now there would be new political realignments to raise the joint voice against the controversial elections.

Former chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said, “We have been warning against pre-poll rigging since day and had already said that the ECP had failed to provide political parties a level playing field.